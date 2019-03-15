Olmito, Texas Albert Franklyn Sonny Schultz 81, Albert Franklyn "Sonny" Schultz went home with our Lord on Monday, March 11, 2019. Born in Fabens, Texas, on September 23, 1937, he was a retired farmer and maintenance welder from El Paso County. He Moved to Olmito, Texas in 2005. Sonny was active in the Masonic Lodge for 55 years. Raised to the sublime degree of a Master Mason on August 9, 1963, he laid down his working tools on March 11, 2019 in his home surrounded by family and friends. Sonny was dedicated to the craft like few others, and helped bring light to many brothers throughout the years. He was always a giving man when it came time to help someone, more especially a brother Mason. He is preceded in death by his parents Albert F. Sr. and Etta Mae, his wife of 41 years Katherine "Kathy" Schultz, his sister, Neva Mae Boice, and his brother, William Schultz. He is survived by his wife Domitila M. Schultz, sons, James "Jimbo" and Jess (Adrienne), grandsons, James Jr. (Sarahi Tovar and daughter, Allison), Kaleb, and Sean, and James Jr.'s mother, Julisa. Also survived by his wife Domitila's children and family, daughter, Idalia (Carlos) Zapata Olivas, sons, Gilberto (Maria Elena) Zapata Martinez and Jesus Eloy (Monica) Zapata Martinez, and grandchildren, Carlos Jr., Natalia, Emma Sofia, Humberto and Jesus. Graveside service and interment will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 401 S. Zaragoza Rd., El Paso, TX on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. and a memorial service will be held in the Rio Grande Valley Lodge No. 81, 1131 E. Jefferson, Brownsville, TX on March 30, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. Funeral arrangements of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, Brownsville, TX (956)350-8485 Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary