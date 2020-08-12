1/1
Alberto P. Guerrero
1940 - 2020
Brownsville - Alberto P. Guerrero 80, of Brownsville, TX, devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, entered into eternal rest Sunday August 2nd, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Brownsville on April 8th 1940. He is preceded in death by his parents Gumecindo Guerrero and Udelia Pineda as well as his first born son Alberto Guerrero Jr. Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife Paulita Guerrero and his children Mario(Gracie) Guerrero, David (Janie) Guerrero, Luis(Betty) Guerrero, Patricia (Jorge) Torres, and Alejandro Guerrero. As well as 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and numerous brothers and sisters. Mr. Guerrero was a strong and humble individual. He was a hard worker and avid reader. He was most proud of the business he established, Valley Wide Appliance and his family. He was a stern but loving father to his children and thoroughly enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Although he met many health challenges in his life he always persevered in anything he set his mind to. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday August 13th 2020 from 1:00-7:00 PM with a rosary at 6:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will be at Buena Vista Burial Park August 14th 2020 at 12:00 noon. Funeral services have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
956-350-8485
