Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ALEJANDRO GONZALEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALEJANDRO GONZALEZ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ALEJANDRO GONZALEZ Obituary
Alejandro Gonzalez, 77, entered into eternal rest on Thursday May 09, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his wife Maria Gonzalez and his stepson Amado Rodriguez.

Mr. Gonzalez is survived by his 5 children: Patricia Rodriguez, Araceli Gonzalez, Norma (Jesus) Ochoa, Alejandro Gonzalez Jr. and Alejandro Gonzalez; 6 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; 1 brother Manuel Gonzalez.

Visitations will be held today Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 2pm with an overnight viewing. Rosary will be at 7pm. Chapel Service will be Sunday, May 12, 2019 at 12pm followed by committal service at Buena Vista Burial Park.
Published in Brownsville Herald on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.