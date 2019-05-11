|
|
Alejandro Gonzalez, 77, entered into eternal rest on Thursday May 09, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his wife Maria Gonzalez and his stepson Amado Rodriguez.
Mr. Gonzalez is survived by his 5 children: Patricia Rodriguez, Araceli Gonzalez, Norma (Jesus) Ochoa, Alejandro Gonzalez Jr. and Alejandro Gonzalez; 6 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; 1 brother Manuel Gonzalez.
Visitations will be held today Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 2pm with an overnight viewing. Rosary will be at 7pm. Chapel Service will be Sunday, May 12, 2019 at 12pm followed by committal service at Buena Vista Burial Park.
Published in Brownsville Herald on May 11, 2019