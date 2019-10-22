|
|
* Alejandro M. Lozano 90, entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 18, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 90. He was born in Corpus Christi, Tx on August 14th, 1929.
He is preceded in death by his parents Juan and Herminia Lozano, his wife lsabel R. Lozano, his brothers: Juan, David and Manuel Garza,his sisters Cela Tabbot and Paula Cruz.
He is survived by his children: Magdalena (Francisco Vasquez) Cardenas, lsabel (Alfredo) Garza, Juan (Estella) Lozano, Daniel (Lupita) Lozano, Anita (German Arredondo) Lozano, Alejandro Lozano Jr., Virginia (Edward) Castillo, Rogelio (Corina Villapaldo) Lozano, Norma (Herbert) Flores. He leaves behind 28 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Brothers and Sisters: Roque Garza, Guadalupe Garza and Victor Garza, Socorro Ham, Sara Campos, Katie Camacho and Herminia Lara. Numerous nieces and nephews.
Alex as he was affectionately known as was in the shrimping industry for over 25 years.
"There are no goodbyes for us, wherever you are you will always be in our hearts."
Visitation will begin Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel Service on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:00 am at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista followed by a committal service to Buena Vista Burial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 22, 2019