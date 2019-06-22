|
* Alexander Oscar Werbiski 91, entered into eternal rest on Saturday June 8,2019. Alex was born in Mercedes in 1927 to Alexander and Guadalupe Werbiski. After graduating from Mercedes High School, He served in the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division during World War II Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal. Alex worked for the U.S. Postal Service and retired after more than 33 years of service. His true passion was real estate and was well-known as a general contractor and developer.
Alex is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria B. Werbiski, his son Brian Werbiski, and his sister, Blanche W. Cuellar. Left to treasure his memory are his wife, Lucia Delatorre; his children: Micheal (Christel), Clarissa, Alexander (Delia), Melissa (Eduardo), Gloria Lisa (Pedro), James; 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Per his wishes, a private family service will be held.
