Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Werbiski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Oscar Werbiski


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alexander Oscar Werbiski Obituary
* Alexander Oscar Werbiski 91, entered into eternal rest on Saturday June 8,2019. Alex was born in Mercedes in 1927 to Alexander and Guadalupe Werbiski. After graduating from Mercedes High School, He served in the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division during World War II Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal. Alex worked for the U.S. Postal Service and retired after more than 33 years of service. His true passion was real estate and was well-known as a general contractor and developer.

Alex is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria B. Werbiski, his son Brian Werbiski, and his sister, Blanche W. Cuellar. Left to treasure his memory are his wife, Lucia Delatorre; his children: Micheal (Christel), Clarissa, Alexander (Delia), Melissa (Eduardo), Gloria Lisa (Pedro), James; 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Per his wishes, a private family service will be held.
Published in Brownsville Herald on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.