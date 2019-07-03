BROWNSVILLE Alfonso H. Lee 72, retired adult probation officer, and chemical dependency counselor, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Houston, Texas, after a courageous fight against an aggressive and rare form of cancer. Mr. Lee was a man of immense faith, a veteran, athlete, grandfather, father, and a loving husband to Maria C. Lee.



He was a Brownsville native and life-long resident, son of Ida C. Solis, and played football as a running back for the Brownsville High Golden Eagles during the 1960s. He went on to join the armed forces, as a soldier in the United States Army 1st Cavalry Division, and served his country in the Vietnam War. By God's grace, Mr. Lee completed his military service, and returned to Texas to attend the University of Houston and later received a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice from Pan American University, in Edinburg. Mr. Lee's career was devoted to changing lives as a Supervisor for the Treatment Alternative to Incarceration Program of the Cameron-Willacy Counties Community Supervision and Corrections Department, helping men and women find freedom from chemical dependency and substance use.



Mr. Lee was a man of strong faith, a Roman Catholic, who devoted his life to the Word of God and held a strong devotion to the Eucharist and the Blessed Virgin Mary. His mother, his great-grandmother, Romana M. Contreras, and his uncle, Francisco Contreras Quintero, preceded him in death. Mr. Lee's legacy lives on in his wife, Maria Lee; his children, Alphonz Lee, Romanita Lee-Hinojosa, Chrisentha Lee, Christopher Lee, and James Matthew Lee; beloved grandchildren Alexi Renee Lee, Alejandro Alfonso Gutierrez, and Alessandra Ivy Gutierrez; his half-sisters Anita Lee, Martha Garcia, and Maria Teresa Lee; and brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, as well as many close friends and siblings in Christ.



Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 2:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a recitation of the holy rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.



The Latin Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 602 E. Elizabeth Street, Brownsville, Texas 78520. Committal services will immediately follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.



The Lee family wishes to express their deep appreciation and thank you for all the prayers and support given throughout this experience. Special thank you to the VFW for providing military funeral honors, and the Warriors United in Arms for standing guard and serving as pallbearers.



Memorial contributions may be made at gofundme.com/alfonso-h-lee-memorial-fund.



Memories of Alfonso may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.



Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111. Published in Brownsville Herald on July 3, 2019