Brownsville- Alfredo Cortez 77, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 1st,2020.
Alfredo was born to Alfonso Lieck Cortez and Guadalupe R. Cortez in 1942 in Brownsville, Texas. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was an Army Veteran.
He was a devout member of The Lord of Divine Mercy Catholic Worship located 650 East Alton Gloor Blvd. in Brownsville, TX 78526. He retired from being a truck driver for forty years plus. He loved Conjunto Music and playing his drums. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Eustolia Liendo; sister-in-law Yuelma Cortez and is survived by his wife Felipa Diaz Cortez; his loving children Nelda Cortez Flores, Elisa Ann Cortez Perez and her husband Heriberto and Alfredo Cortez Jr. and his wife Suzette. Also, to treasure many memories are his siblings; Lily (John) Wagner, Lydia (Rodolfo +) Reyes, Alfonso R. Cortez (Manuela), Sabas R. Cortez (Ofilia); grandchildren Alyssa Marie Flores, Heriberto Perez, Isaac L. Flores, Ray Perez, Alfredo Cortez III, Ethan J. Cortez; two sons Alfredo M. Cortez, Ruben M. Cortez; numerous grandchildren, friends and extended family members.
Honored to serve as Alfredo's pallbearers are; Heriberto Perez Sr., Heriberto Perez Jr., Isaac Flores, Roy Reyes, Sabas Cortez Jr., Alfonso Diaz Jr. and an alternative Alfredo Ruiz.
Visitation will be from 12 noon to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, with American Legion Post#43 full military honors at 6 p.m. following a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. in the North Chapel of Treviño Funeral Home. Visitation resumes from 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020. A funeral mass is scheduled 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Luke Catholic Church located at 2800 Rockwell Street in Brownsville, TX following interment at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends are invited to view the obituary, video tribute, sign the guestbook electronically, and leave a condolence message for Alfredo's family at www.trevinofuneral.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Treviño Funeral Home, 1355 Old Port Isabel Rd., Brownsville, Texas 78521 and 956-542-2583.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 4, 2020