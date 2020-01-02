Brownsville Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel
1355 Old Port Isabel Rd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 542-2583
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Lopez


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Lopez Obituary
Brownsville, TX - Alice Lopez 94, entered into eternal life on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She will be greatly missed.

Alice was born to Encarnacion Castillo and Tomasa Ramirez in Brownsville, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband Joe C. Lopez; three sisters Concepcion Martinez, Felipa Acosta, Maria Gracia; one brother Jose Castillo and is survived by her loving children Tomas Lopez (Gayle), Frank Lopez and his wife, Joe Lopez Jr.(Phyllis) and Gloria Castle (Gary). Also, to treasure many memories are her siblings; Adan Castillo, Eva Rivas, Tano Castillo, her eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and extended family members.

To respect her wishes, there is no local services at this time; cremation will follow.

Family and friends are invited to view the obituary, sign the guestbook electronically, and leave a condolence message for Alice's family at www.trevinofuneral.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevino Funeral Home and Cremations, 1355 Old Port Isabel Rd., Brownsville, Texas 78521 and 956-542-2583.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel
Download Now