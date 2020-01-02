|
|
Brownsville, TX - Alice Lopez 94, entered into eternal life on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She will be greatly missed.
Alice was born to Encarnacion Castillo and Tomasa Ramirez in Brownsville, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband Joe C. Lopez; three sisters Concepcion Martinez, Felipa Acosta, Maria Gracia; one brother Jose Castillo and is survived by her loving children Tomas Lopez (Gayle), Frank Lopez and his wife, Joe Lopez Jr.(Phyllis) and Gloria Castle (Gary). Also, to treasure many memories are her siblings; Adan Castillo, Eva Rivas, Tano Castillo, her eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and extended family members.
To respect her wishes, there is no local services at this time; cremation will follow.
Family and friends are invited to view the obituary, sign the guestbook electronically, and leave a condolence message for Alice's family at www.trevinofuneral.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevino Funeral Home and Cremations, 1355 Old Port Isabel Rd., Brownsville, Texas 78521 and 956-542-2583.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jan. 2, 2020