* Alice Margenau Clough 88, was born June 20th 1930 in Los Fresnos, Texas, passed away in her home surrounded by family and loved ones



on May 27th 2O19 in Brownsville, Texas. She is proceeded in death by her beloved husband John Clough Sr., her cherished daughter Cynthia Diana Clough, grandson John Philip Clough, her parents Ernest and Frances Margenau, brotherJimmy Margenau and sister Carlota Garza. She is survived by her sister Frances Parker and her children John Clough Jr. (lsabel), Sandra Clough Aguirre, Thomas Clough (Vilma), Billy Clough (Diana), Joyce Clough (Gerald), Richard Clough (Michelle) and her grandson Charles Clough whom she helped raise. She is also survived by her 16 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and her dear friends Richard (Racka) and Kay Putzel. Alice had a passion for singing and dancing. She loved to take pictures of her family and friends. She was also an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys. She was a member of the Elks Lodge in Brownsville, Texas. From 1971 to 1984. She worked for Booth Fisheries under L.T Hodgson. She then worked for Marco Sales from 1984 to 2015 where she retired working under Larry and Les Hodgson and Laurie Howell. The Clough family would like to send their sincere gratitude to Dr. Gumbel and staff, Safe Haven Hospice and her nurse Paulino Villegas. Visitation will be held at Del Angel Funeral Home from 3 to 9 pm on May 30th. The rosary will be held at 7 pm. Mass will be held at Saint Mary's Catholic Church at 10 am on May 31st. After mass, she will be laid to her final resting place at Rose Lawn Cemetery. The Pallbearers will be Charlie Clough, John Anthony Clough, Joey Aguirre, Eric Clough, Christopher Aguirre, Bobby Clough, Taylor Clough and Ryan Clough. Published in Brownsville Herald on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary