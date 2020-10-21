Irving Alice Marie Puckett (Guerrero) 76, Alice Marie Guerrero Puckett, a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother, age 76, of Irving, Texas, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020 at home surrounded by her caring family. She had battled cancer for over 4 years. Alice was born August 25, 1944 in Houston, Texas.



She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Michael T. Puckett; sister, Rosa Linda Guerrero of San Antonio, TX; brother, Arthur Guerrero of McKinney, TX; sons, Christopher Puckett and wife Danielle of Lewisville, TX and Jason Puckett and wife Lyndsey of Roanoke, TX; her four grandchildren, Spencer, Ian, Sydney and Reese Puckett and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her father, Elias (E.G.) Guerrero, a long-time commissioner of Richmond and a mayor pro team, her mother, Jessie Presa Guerrero of Richmond, TX; and her brother, Elias Joe Guerrero of Houston, TX.



Alice grew up in Richmond, TX, graduated from Lamar High School in Rosenberg, TX in 1963, got her BA in education from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1969, and her Masters in 1978 from Pan American University.



She spent 43 years in education, primarily in Brownsville ISD and Los Fresnos. She was Assistant Principal at Stell and Faulk Intermediate and Principal at J.T. Canales Elementary. After retiring, Alice went back to the classroom in Dallas/Fort Worth area as a Bilingual elementary teacher.



She loved God, the Houston Astros, cooking for her family, entertaining friends, and traveling with her husband including her bucket list trips to Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City and cruises to Alaska and the Carribean.



Alice was a member of Plymouth Park Baptist Church in Irving, TX; and was active in Alpha Delta Kappa, Past Regional President and Past Vice President for Programs for Phi Delta Kappa, Christian Women's Council, and was the first PTSA President at the Science Academy of South Texas in Mercedes, TX in 19906. She also cared for a 15 year old homeless girl for 9 months.



Visitation will be held Wednesday October 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Hernandez Funeral Home 800 4th Street in Rosenberg, TX. with graveside service to be announced at Chapel Service.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MD Anderson Cancer Foundation in Houston, TX.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store