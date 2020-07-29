* Alicia Cira Treviño 73, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, mother-in-law, and aunt, was called home to our Heavenly Father and entered into eternal life on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She passed at home with her beloved husband of 53 years by her side.



Cira was born and raised in Brownsville, Texas. She was a graduate of Brownsville High School, Class of 1963. She married Ruben B. Treviño on March 31, 1964. Cira was an active, hardworking woman. After having her 5 children, who she loved with all her heart, she graduated with her Bachelor of Science and became a teacher at Garden Park Elementary. She taught there for 21 years. Cira dedicated her life to her children, grandchildren, and teaching. She taught her children and students by example, on how to be strong and independent individuals. Cira loved to spend time with her family and cheer on her children and grandchildren at their academic and sporting events. They will remember her calm nature and faith in God. "God takes care of everything; don't worry." "Aya esta un Dios que ve todo".



Left behind to eternally treasure the memories they have of her are her husband, Ruben B. Treviño, her 5 children, Ruben R. and Kim Treviño, Cynthia "Cindy" Treviño and Sally Villarreal, Melissa Treviño, Jaime "Fabian" Treviño, and Elias "Eddie" and Heidi Treviño, her grandchildren Kayla Treviño, Iliana and Julian Vanzzini, Hope Treviño, Fabian Sebastian Treviño, Kaedi Treviño, and Vida Lucia Libertad Treviño, and her great-grandchild, Julian "Ariel" Vanzzini. She is also survived by her sisters, Oralia and Alex Anzaldua, Lupita and Robert Lopez, Rachel and David McKenzie, Sandra and Mike Alvarado, and her brother Eduardo and Izzy Salinas and their families.



She joins her mother and father, Lucinda and Eduardo Salinas, and sister and brother-in-law Minerva and Esteban Garcia, in Heaven.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 1:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Thursday morning from 8:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. Funeral Services are under the direction of Del Angel Funeral Home Buena Vista in Brownsville, Texas.



