* Alicia Y. Lopez 67, of Brownsville, fell asleep in death on March 9, 2020 with her family by her side. She dedicated her life to Jehovah God in baptism on July 1971. She was a member of the Northeast Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. "Mama Alice" as she was lovingly called because she was always taking care and looking out to protect everyone. She will forever be remembered as caring, loving, and helpful. She maintained great strength throughout her life especially the last year during her illness. She was one that loved to keep busy-always putting the ministry first, learning new things and traveling. She volunteered to work during building and renovation of Kingdom Halls all over South Texas. The highlight of her volunteer work was the construction of the Assembly Hall in La Feria.



Alicia graduated from Brownsville High School in 1971. She was highly skilled business office worker. She worked for Lette Insurance, Texas Tropical, Duro Paper Bag Company and several others. She retired in 2018 from the Social Security Administration in Harlingen. Here are some words from a message her former boss from Duro Paper Bag Co. sent us recently: "Alicia had the ability to translate exactly what was said and not to add other words that many translators would add. Alicia was trusted with anything we had and oversaw the cash that would be generated for cash sales. Alicia was our medical nurse at the plant, she was able to fix most cuts and was able to grab ahold of a person who just cut off their fingers or be hurt very badly. When others ran away, she ran to help. I think that was her most valuable trait. She helped the employees with many important problems they might've had. She helped me be a better manager. I know her faith kept her strong through her ordeal. I think of Alicia often, I am better because I knew her."



Alicia is preceded in death by her father Ramiro L. Serna, mother Maria W. Serna, and brother Jesus Serna.



She is survived by her son Reuben Lopez; sisters Amalia E. Santoscoy, Jayni Brown, and Amelia Serna; brothers Ramiro Serna, Saul Serna, and Samuel Serna.



