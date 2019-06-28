BROWNSVILLE Alma Mae Biedinger 76, born April 28, 1943, in Brownsville, Texas to Jose and Delores Briseño, passed away peacefully, on the morning of June 27, 2019.



Alma Mae spent her life in Brownsville, Texas. She grew up with a large family in a house full of laughter, joy, and wonderful traditions. She was raised in a home filled with music, songs, dance and of course great Mexican food.



Mae attended Brownsville High School in Brownsville, Texas. After graduating, she worked at Brownsville Medical Center as a Nurse's Aide. She always dreamed of being an RN but could never pass the physical exam due to her extremely small stature (she only weighed about 75lbs). While there, she met a patient named, Patrick Michael Biedinger who pursued her until she finally agreed to marry him. On May 3, 1964 she married Patrick Michael Biedinger and was married for 49 years, just shy of her 50th wedding anniversary.



Together they raised two amazing daughters, known as Patty and Sandy. Alma Mae loved spending time with her girls and attended all of their school activities and volunteered in whatever capacity was available. She worked various jobs throughout her life. She was a Kindergarten Teacher at Sunnyside School and a store manager at Wally's Shoes. After Pat had his stroke, she volunteered with the Ladies Auxiliary at Brownsville Medical Center/Valley Baptist Hospital. She was very active at the hospital and loved by all. She was also very active at her church, St. Joseph Catholic Church and was well known at the Bingo Hall.



She had many friends and groups that she belonged to. Pat and Mae were known for playing Bingo, Poker, Gin Rummy, Bridge, other card games and traveling to Vegas as much as possible.



She was President and held other officer positions of the Ladies Auxiliary and at the Elks Lodge for many years.



She was always helpful and assisted anyone who needed a hand. She loved to dance and was always the life of the party. She loved all of her family, friends, and grandchildren, and looked forward to every celebration.



Alma is pre-deceased by her parents; her husband, Patrick; her grandson, Gabriel Genaro Lopez; her sister, Libby; and by her brother Robert Briseño.



She is survived by her daughters Patricia Michelle Inzana (spouse, Steve), and Soundra Mae Lopez (spouse, Joe); her brother James Briseño, her sister Delora Quinteros (spouse Eddie), her brother Victor Briseño (spouse Lilian), and sister Anna; her grandchildren: James Lee Ammons, (spouse Joli), Nicholas Patrick Torres, Ruben Joseph Lopez, (spouse Viri), Michael Anthony Inzana, Skylar Nicole Inzana, and Morgan Nicole Lopez; and her great-grandchildren, Juniper and Lilia Ammons.



Alma Mae was always full of laughter and joy, and will be deeply, and sadly, missed by all.



Visiting hours will be held today, Friday, June 28, 2019 between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., with a recitation of the holy rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. this evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.



The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 555 West St. Francis Street.



All services will conclude at the church and in accordance with Mrs. Biedinger's wishes cremation will follow.



Honored to serve as her pallbearers are Joe Lopez, Nicholas Patrick Torres, Ruben Joseph Lopez, Chris Torres, James Lee Ammons, and Michael Inzana.



Memories of Alma may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.



Published in Brownsville Herald on June 28, 2019