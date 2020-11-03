* Alvino C. Olvera 80, It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Deacon Alvino C. Olvera who was called home by our Lord on the 30th of October 2020. He passed peacefully at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville, Tx.



Deacon Alvino was born on February 22, 1940 in Brownsville, Tx where he resided his entire life. He was a 1960 graduate of Brownsville High School. He met Esther Moreno in 1962 who he married in 1966. He served in the United States Army from 1963 to 1965 when he was honorably discharged. He was a devout parishioner of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church and an active member of numerous organizations within the parish. In 1985 he was ordained a Deacon. A calling he fulfilled with strong and deep faith. He served his home parish of Good Counsel until 2007 and was later appointed to Good Shepherd Catholic Church where he served until his retirement in August of this year. Deacon Alvino had a huge love for his community. He will be greatly missed by all of those whose lives he touched with his inspiring words of faith, his teachings and his mentorships. Everything he was and did arose from his deep love for God. Deacon Alvino never missed an opportunity to reach out and share in the word and discuss God's never-ending love. His life was never about him, it was about his family, friends and the community he served.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Esther M. Olvera. His parents; Francisco and Ignacia S. Olvera. A brother Refugio Olvera and a sister Raquel Olvera.



He leaves a lifetime of cherished memories to his children; Alvino Jr. (Melissa) Olvera, Javier (Carol) Olvera, Irma (Ramiro Jr.) Ortiz and Enrique Olvera. Grandchildren; Javier Olvera Jr., Alissa Y. Olvera and Satya A. Olvera. His siblings; Alberto (Gloria) Olvera, Benita (Santiago) Torres, Arnulfo (Nicolasa) Olvera, Nazaria (Manuel) Cortinas of Pasadena, Tx., Estella (Pedro) Sanchez of Harlingen, Tx., Celia (Juan) Vera, Francisco Jr. (Maria Elena) Olvera, Anita (Jesus) Puente of La Feria, Tx., and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.



Pallbearers; Alvino Olvera Jr., Javier Olvera, Enrique Olvera, Ramiro Ortiz Jr., Javier Olvera Jr. and Abel Palestina Jr.



Under the direction of Del Angel Funeral Home, family and friends are invited to attend visitation Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Good Shepherd Catholic Church with Holy Rosary to follow at 7:00 pm. Mass will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 9:00 am at Good Shepherd Catholic Church followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park. All services will be live streamed on El Buen Pastor/Good Shepherd Facebook page.



