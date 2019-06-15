|
|
* Amada G. Castro 72, went to be with our LORD on June 13, 2019 with her family by her side. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Camilo and Antonia Garza, her beloved husband Rafael Castro Jr., her son Roberto Castro, and 3 brothers.
Left to Cherish her memory are her 5 children, Rafael III (Lourdes), Reynaldo (Mari), Roman (Janie), Maria Antonia, Jennifer (Jesus Torres). She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren and numerous brothers and sisters.
Viewing will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary services at 7:00 pm. Continued viewing and funeral on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 8:00 am. Procession at 9:30 am to Good Shepherd Catholic Church with Funeral Services at 11:00 am at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on June 15, 2019