|
|
San Antonio/Mercedes Amalia (Molly) Garcia 83, Amalia (Molly) Garcia passed away peacefully on Wednesday surrounded by her family. She was born in Brownsville in 1936, where she attended Los Ebanos Elementary and Brownsville High School. Growing up, Molly enjoyed the beach, playing volleyball and tennis, and spending time with her dear friends-being voted Most Friendly Senior Girl . She met her future husband, Lino, while working at the Majestic Theater in high school. Upon their marriage in 1957, they moved to San Antonio, where Molly worked at Southwest Research Institute, attended San Antonio college, and was blessed with the birth of their daughter, Cindy. The family moved to Edinburg in 1967, where they welcomed their son, Lino III. She later earned a degree in elementary education from Pan American University that prepared her for lifelong professional and personal fulfillment. Molly expressed her love teaching life skills to countless beautiful kindergarten children at Hargill and Edinburg LBJ Elementary schools.
Her heart overflowed with love for her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandson, dear sister, nieces and nephews. In retirement, she enjoyed visiting friends, working in her garden, cooking and shopping for her grandchildren at Ross. She is preceded in death by her parents Concepcion Villalon Garcia and Pablo F. Garcia, her brothers Pablo Garcia, Jr. and Jorge Luis Garcia. surviving Molly are her husband of 62 years Dr. Lino Garcia, Jr., daughter Cindy (Gilbert) Casarez, son Lino (Kristina) Garcia, III; grandchildren Adriana Casarez, Anthony (Rachael) Casarez, Juliana Garcia, Angelica Howard, Isabella Amalia Garcia, and Olivia Grace Garcia; and great-grandson Benjamin Casarez. Also surviving are her dear sister Margie Garcia Aguilar, nieces and nephews and their families who were precious to her. She was blessed with dear friends and neighbors who loved her and whom she loved like family.
Molly was a spiritual woman blessed with strong faith in God, and lived her Christianity by daring for everyone she encountered in her fulfilled life. Her constant physical and mental strength as she contended with pancreatic cancer was a testament to her faith in God, which never waivered.
She leaves her family with hurting hearts but smiling with many happy memories of her beautiful, loving and sometimes quirky personality. May God receive her in paradise.
Visitation will be held Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home in Mercedes, with a rosary to be prayed at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Edinburg, TX. Cremation will follow under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes. TX.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Sept. 6, 2019