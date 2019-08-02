|
BROWNSVILLE Amelia P. Champion of Brownsville, Texas entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 01, 2019 in Harlingen, Texas surrounded by family at the age of 92.
Amelia was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a strong, active individual who had a great sense of humor, while always telling it like it is. In her spare time she enjoyed bingo and the outdoors, as well as cooking. Amelia was totally dedicated to her family. She obtained her GED later in life and was employed with the Rio Hondo and Brownsville School Districts. She will be greatly missed by all of those fortunate enough to have known her.
Her husband, Joe Champion; sons, Nick Champion and George Champion; as well as her parents, Jose and Guadalupe Dominguez Pena; and several brothers and sisters, preceded her in death.
Left behind to cherish her memories are her children Fernando Champion (Lily), Alicia Champion-Villarreal (Joe), and Elizabeth Champion Benavides (Omar); nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and siblings Angelica Pena-Gonzalez, Hermina Trevino, and Alfredo Pena (Mary G.).
Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday, August 03, 2019, between the hours of 1:00 P.M. and 9:00 P.M., with a recitation of the holy rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. Saturday evening within the Darling-Mouser Funeral Home East Chapel.
A Chapel Service will commence on Sunday, August 04, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with interment to immediately follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens, 4464 Old Port Isabel Road.
