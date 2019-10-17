|
BROWNSVILLE- Ana M. Zamora passed away at her residence on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the age of eighty-four.
Nana, as she was affectionately known, lived her life taking care of her family. Especially her husband and her special child who was attached at her hip. She will miss her tremendously.
She was preceded in death by the love her life, her husband of fifty-four years, Alfredo C. Zamora; their daughter, Yoli Zamora; parents, Jose and Lillie Vasquez; and by her sister, Oralia Farias.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (David) De La Cruz and Patsy Zamora; grandchildren John (Jahzeel) Gunnoe, Anissa Lopez, Eddie (Sandra) Lozano, Christopher Bazaldu, and Dayci De La Cruz; great-grandchildren Matthew J. Gunnoe, Ricardo D. Rodriguez, Victoria J. Gunnoe, Haylee R. Lozano, and Andrew E. Lozano; sister Viola (Belisario) Sauceda; brother, Jose (Tere) Vasquez); as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, the 17th of October 2019 between the hours of five o'clock in the afternoon and nine o'clock at night, with a recitation of the holy rosary to be held at seven o'clock Thursday evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at ten o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 18th of October 2019 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church at 1914 Barnard Road, Brownsville, Texas 78520. Committal services will immediately follow the mass at Buena Vista Burial Park at 5 McDavitt Boulevard, Brownsville, Texas 78521.
Serving as her pallbearers will be David De Le Cruz, John Gunnoe, Jr., Eddie Lozano, Christopher Bazaldu, Matthew Gunnoe, Ricardo Rodriguez, Belisario Sauceda, Bill Sauceda, Alfonso De La Cruz, Jr., and Alfonso De La Cruz, III. Honorary pallbearers will be Anissa Lopez, Dayci De La Cruz, Victoria Gunnoe, Haylee Lozano, and Andrew Lozano.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the Errisuriz and Trevino families for their musical tributes to both my mom and dad - you are special to our family.
We would also like to thank the staff at Darling-Mouser Funeral Home and Buena Vista Burial Park for the excellent care they provided.
Memories of Ana may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.
Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 17, 2019