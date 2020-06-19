Ana Maria Duran Garcia
1939 - 2020
Brownsville - Ana Maria Duran Garcia 80, of Brownsville, Texas, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was born in Alice, Texas on July 29, 1939. She is preceded in death by her parents Enrique and Juanita Garcia, sister Elva Parra. Left to cherish her memory is her husband Ricardo Duran; children Carlos (Ludivina) Duran, Marcos (Norma) Duran, Alberto Duran, Eduardo (Cristina) Duran, Gerardo (Jacquelyn) Duran, and Andres (Patricia) Duran; siblings Enrique Garcia and Raquel Perez; grandchildren Daniela, Clarissa, Ricardo, Alberto, Marcos Javier, Savanah, Sebastian, Sophia, Valeria, Lulu, Ana Sophia, and Andres Patricio. Visitation will be held today, Friday, June 19, 2020 from 1 to 9 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 9 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church with burial to follow at 10 AM at Buena Vista Burial Park. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory & Flower Shop. (956) 350-8485

Published in Brownsville Herald on Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
956-350-8485
