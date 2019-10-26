Home

Garza Memorial Funeral Home
1025 E Jackson St
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 542-5511
Andrea B. Lartigue


1935 - 2019
Andrea B. Lartigue Obituary
Olmito Andrea B. Lartigue 84, of Brownsville, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Sunshine Haven Inc. in Olmito, TX.

Andrea B. Lartigue was born in Brownsville, TX in1935. She worked as a Teacher for BISD at J.T. Canales Elementary School for 42 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Roberto G. and Estella B. Lartigue; sisters, Estella Lartigue, Irma L. Luna, Ruth L. Treviño, and Raquel L. Lucio; a brother, Roberto Lartigue, Jr.; brother-in-law, Porfirio Treviño, and nephew, Robert Lartigue III.

Andrea B. Lartigue is survived by her nieces, Raquel Lucio, Veronica De La Rosa, Rosa Lucio; and nephew, Justin Daniel Lartigue, sister-in-law Georgina A. Lartigue, brother-in-law Pablo Luna Jr., and several other relatives.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm with an evening service at 7:00 pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Garza Memorial Funeral Home. Cremation will follow at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home & Crematory.

You may send your condolences and or sign the guestbook at garzamemorialfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 26, 2019
