Andrea B. Morales
1935 - 2020
Brownsville, TX- Andrea B. Morales 85, went into the presence of our Lord and Savior on September 2nd, 2020 in Brownsville, Texas.

Andrea was born to Belen and Eloisa C. Bermudez in Villanueva, Texas in 1935. She is a lifetime resident of Brownsville, Texas and a member of Iglesia Pentecostal Gracia y Poder. The greatest mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. "Andrea was loved by everyone that came to know her. Her positive disposition and faith in God were evident to anyone who was fortunate enough to have known her. Her legacy will live on through all the lives she touched. Mom, your memory will remain alive in our hearts forever." Andrea was deeply loved and will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband Jorge Morales and is survived by her loving children; Arturo (Elida) Valdez, Hector (Dora) Valdez, Anna (Ramon) Guzman, Silvia (Erasmo) Rivera, Sandra (Elliot) Anderson, Sonia (Richard) Bono, Soraida (Germán) Morales. Also, left to treasure her memory are her 16 grandchildren; 21 great- grandchildren, extended family members and a host of friends.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Treviño Funeral Home. Visitation resumes 8:15 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 with a chapel service scheduled 9 a.m. Rite of committal will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.

Honored to serve as Andrea's pallbearers are George Sanchez, Germán Espinoza, J.P. Perez, Julio Figueroa, Robert Ramos and José Delgado. Honorary pallbearers are Arturo Valdez and Hector Valdez.

Family and friends are invited to view the obituary, sign the guestbook electronically, and leave a condolence message for Andrea's family at www.trevinofuneral.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Treviño Funeral Home, 1355 Old Port Isabel Rd., Brownsville, Texas 78521 and 956-542-2583.



Published in Brownsville Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
