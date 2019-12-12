|
|
* Andrea C. Puente 99, and lifetime resident of Brownsville passed away peacefully December 8, 2019.
Andrea was born October 1, 1920 at El Carmen Ranch in Brownsville, Texas. Andrea was a founding member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Brownsville. She worked at JC Penney as an associate until her retirement.
Andrea was predeceased in death by her beloved husband Jose N. Puente, Sr., son Jose N. Puente, Jr., daughter Andrea P. Solomon, grandson Javier Jose Puente, brother Amador Cortinas, sister Angelita Cortinas Mendez.
Andrea is survived by her son Antonio C. (Minerva) Puente, daughter Clara Puente (Juan) Salinas and daughter Irma Puente (Peter) Gilman; daughter-in-law Maria Luisa Puente, son-in-law James T. Solomon Sr., 24 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren.
James Solomon, Jr., Antonio Puente, Jr., Gabriel Puente and Robert Salinas will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Juan Guevara IV, Carlos Arizmendis Jr., Hector Gay, Ben Diaz, Mike Gonzalez and Jesse Reyes will serve as pallbearers.
Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, between the hours of 10:00 A.M. and 9:00 P.M., with a recitation of the holy rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. Friday evening at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 155 E. Jefferson St. in Brownsville, Texas followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, Tx. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Dec. 12, 2019