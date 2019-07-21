Home

Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 541-5400
Andres Simon Torres Jr.


1960 - 2019
Andres Simon Torres Jr. Obituary
* Andres Simon Torres Jr. 58, entered into eternal rest Friday July 19,2019 surrounded by his family. Andy was a loving and devoted son, husband, father, grandfather and friend.

He served his community with dignity and grace for 32 years in law enforcement. A beloved Dallas Cowboys fan and community member, he will be missed by many.

Mr. Torres is preceded in death by his grandmother; Lydia Salazar, Grandfather; Camerino Salazar, Aunt; Ninfa Salazar, and Ma Grande.

He is survived by his wife Esperanza B. Torres (Barrientes), Children; Kristen L. (Ryan L.) Walling, Elizabeth M. (Frank Lujano) Torres; Sandra R. Torres. Father; Andres S. Torres Sr. and Mother; Lydia Torres, Granddaughter; Everly H. Jimenez, and numerous grand cats and grand dogs.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Orlando Rodrguez, Oscar Maldonado, Pete Dominguez, David Infante, Brownsville Police Department. Pallbearers will be Deion Castillo, Ryan Walling, Frank Lujano, Darwin Mark, Ernesto Barrientes, Joe Barrientes, and Arturo Arizmendi.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, cemeteries, and mausoleums. 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, Texas 78521 (956) 541-5400. Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on July 21, 2019
