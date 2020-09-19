1/1
Angela Catherine Monroe
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brownsville - Angela Catherine Monroe 89, years of age, passed away on September 17, 2020 at her home in Brownsville, Texas. Angela was born on March 16, 1931 in Queens, New York. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Monroe. Left behind to cherish her memory are her son, Doug Monroe, and her daughter-in-law Janet Monroe. Angela was a devoted wife and loving mother. She enjoyed baking and traveling. She and her husband spent many years living on the Jersey Shore and moved to Texas in 1998. They made many friends in Brownsville as this city became her new home. Angela was an avid supporter of the Camille Playhouse in Brownsville and attended the plays whenever she was able. The family will hold a private ceremony at home, followed by a graveside service at Del Angel in upcoming weeks. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Camille Playhouse at www.camilleplayhouse.net/support.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
956-350-8485
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved