Brownsville - Angela Catherine Monroe 89, years of age, passed away on September 17, 2020 at her home in Brownsville, Texas. Angela was born on March 16, 1931 in Queens, New York. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Monroe. Left behind to cherish her memory are her son, Doug Monroe, and her daughter-in-law Janet Monroe. Angela was a devoted wife and loving mother. She enjoyed baking and traveling. She and her husband spent many years living on the Jersey Shore and moved to Texas in 1998. They made many friends in Brownsville as this city became her new home. Angela was an avid supporter of the Camille Playhouse in Brownsville and attended the plays whenever she was able. The family will hold a private ceremony at home, followed by a graveside service at Del Angel in upcoming weeks. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Camille Playhouse at www.camilleplayhouse.net/support
.