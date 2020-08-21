* Angelica Lopez 82, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Angelica was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, Aunt, sister. Angelica Lopez was born on a small farm in Refugio Tamaulipas on December 29, 1937 and raised along with 5 brother's and 5 sisters. Raised from humble beginnings, she would walk across the river daily at the age of 6 years old with her older brother Salvador Lopez to look for work picking cotton and at the end of the day they would give their parents the money to help their large family. After retiring from Levis, you would think that she would slow down but instead she purchased the lot next to hers and turned it into a garden. Whatever a grocery store would have you can bet she had it growing in her garden. Her Motto up until she was hospitalized was work hard and harder. She was always on the go. Always the first to step up and help out anyone who needed help. There is not one person or friend in our family that she hasn't helped in one way or another. Always putting others before her own needs. Even in her 80s she would volunteer to clean the church hall and the church restrooms. Compassionate, hardworking, giving, caring, strong willed, strong minded are traits that you have instilled in all of us. An amazing woman that will be sadly missed. She was a faithful member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church for 43 years. She would pass on that all her children would serve the Lord.



Angelica was called home to our Heavenly Father to join her (husband) Juan Lopez (parents) Ernesto Lopez, Anastacia Perez Lopez (Daughter) Aurora Esquivel (Brothers) Refugio Lopez, Teofilo Lopez, Manuel Lopez. Angelica Lopez.



Left to cherish her memory are her two sons Rafael Esquivel, Sergio Esquivel, a daughter Maria De Lourdes Lopez four granddaughters Camille Oliva Sanchez, Angelina Lydia Contreras (Roosevelt Gonzalez) Brianna Cameron, Emily Esquivel, two grandsons Alex Esquivel, Anthony Esquivel, one great grandson Roosevelt Gonzalez.



Visitation will begin Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. A mass will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church at 9:00 am followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, Tx., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.



