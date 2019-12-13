Home

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
(956) 350-8485
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
Brownsville - Angelita Maria Alcala Garcia 89, of Brownsville, Texas, entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 9, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Brownsville, Texas on March 30, 1930. She is preceded in death by her parents Jesus Quintana Alcala and Guadalupe Gonzalez Alcala; husband Ernesto Gil Garcia; sister Oralia Torres and her brother Manuel Quintana Alcala. Left to cherish her memory are her children Ernest J. Garcia (Janeah), Israel J. Garcia (Adriana), Gracie G. Walton (Sonny), Marvie Garcia Ayala (James), and Griselda Garcia Sierra (David); sister Bertha Alcala Robles; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Serving as pallbearers will be Cean Garcia, Eric Michael Urena, Isiaha Robert Garcia, James B. Ayala, David Sierra and Sonny Walton. Honorary pallbearers are Israel J. Garcia and Ernest J Garcia. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 1 to 9 with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Luke Catholic Church with burial to follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory-Flower Shop. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Dec. 13, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -