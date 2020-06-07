Angie Arambula
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Angie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brownsville Angie Arambula 61, entered into the glory of her eternal life on Friday, June 5, 2020, at her residence with her family at her side.

Angie was a native and lifetime resident of Brownsville. After graduating from Porter High School Angie obtained her cosmetology license and opened her first salon, Master Designers. Several years later, Angie proudly opened Serenity Springs Day Spa and Salon.

In 2018, Angie faced her biggest challenge in life, after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Her indomitable spirit was an inspiration to all who knew her, "Angie Strong!"

Angie was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed not only by her family and friends but by all those fortunate to have known her.

Angie was preceded in death by both her maternal and paternal grandparents; and a brother-in-law, Eduardo "Lalo" Hernandez.

Angie is survived by her loving parents: Helen Grant and Martin Arambula; a brother, Martin C. Arambula: 3 sisters: Selma Hernandez, Eva H. Woodfin, and Laura (David) Alvarez; 6 nieces and nephews, 3 great nieces, and 1 great nephew and her beloved Pomeranian, "Princess", who was always at her side. Angie is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends and customers.

Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. and continue through 9:00 p.m. with the recitation of the rosary scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in the East Chapel at Darling-Mouser Funeral Home. The funeral Mass is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Cathedral, 1218 E. Jefferson St. Private committal services will follow the Mass.

Martin C. Arambula, David Alvarez, Michael Alvarez, William Hernandez, Ray Hallomon, and Ray Hallomon Jr., are honored to be serving as Angie's pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers will be Giovanna and Michael Ray Garcia, Kathleen Woodfin, Diego Alvarez, all her great nieces and nephew, her friends: Judy Cuellar Lopez, Angela Barton, Traci Wickett, and the Staff at Serenity Springs Day Spa and Salon.

There is a limit of 175 persons within the funeral home at all times due to the COVID situation. Please follow current social distancing guidelines and regulations. A face mask will be required within the funeral home at all times.

Memories of Angie may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com

Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home, 945 Palm Blvd., Brownsville, TX 78520, (956) 546-7111.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
945 Palm Blvd.
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 546-7111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 6, 2020
Angie was such a role model and friend to many. No matter how bad she was feeling she always greeted you with a smile. Such a warrior and positive light. Rest In Peace Angie. You are with the Angels now. Deepest sympathies to your family.❤❤
Debbie Warriner
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved