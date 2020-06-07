Brownsville Angie Arambula 61, entered into the glory of her eternal life on Friday, June 5, 2020, at her residence with her family at her side.
Angie was a native and lifetime resident of Brownsville. After graduating from Porter High School Angie obtained her cosmetology license and opened her first salon, Master Designers. Several years later, Angie proudly opened Serenity Springs Day Spa and Salon.
In 2018, Angie faced her biggest challenge in life, after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Her indomitable spirit was an inspiration to all who knew her, "Angie Strong!"
Angie was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed not only by her family and friends but by all those fortunate to have known her.
Angie was preceded in death by both her maternal and paternal grandparents; and a brother-in-law, Eduardo "Lalo" Hernandez.
Angie is survived by her loving parents: Helen Grant and Martin Arambula; a brother, Martin C. Arambula: 3 sisters: Selma Hernandez, Eva H. Woodfin, and Laura (David) Alvarez; 6 nieces and nephews, 3 great nieces, and 1 great nephew and her beloved Pomeranian, "Princess", who was always at her side. Angie is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends and customers.
Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. and continue through 9:00 p.m. with the recitation of the rosary scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in the East Chapel at Darling-Mouser Funeral Home. The funeral Mass is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Cathedral, 1218 E. Jefferson St. Private committal services will follow the Mass.
Martin C. Arambula, David Alvarez, Michael Alvarez, William Hernandez, Ray Hallomon, and Ray Hallomon Jr., are honored to be serving as Angie's pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Giovanna and Michael Ray Garcia, Kathleen Woodfin, Diego Alvarez, all her great nieces and nephew, her friends: Judy Cuellar Lopez, Angela Barton, Traci Wickett, and the Staff at Serenity Springs Day Spa and Salon.
There is a limit of 175 persons within the funeral home at all times due to the COVID situation. Please follow current social distancing guidelines and regulations. A face mask will be required within the funeral home at all times.
Memories of Angie may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com
Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home, 945 Palm Blvd., Brownsville, TX 78520, (956) 546-7111.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.