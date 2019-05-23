|
|
* Anita Senteno Uribe 81, entered into eternal rest on May 22, 2019 in Brownsville, TX. Anita is survived by her loving husband Miguel N. Uribe, sons; Miguel S. (Johnny) Uribe Jr., David S. (Connie) Uribe, Victor S. (Tracy) Uribe, sister; Amelia Padron, brother; Gilberto (Francis) Senteno, 7 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 from 12 pm to 10 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Rose Lawn with a Rosary at 7 pm. Mass will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10 am at Our Lady Of Good Counsel followed by an Internment at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Brownsville Herald on May 23, 2019