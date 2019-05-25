Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Uribe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Senteno Uribe


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anita Senteno Uribe Obituary
* Anita Senteno Uribe 81, entered into eternal rest on May 22, 2019 in Brownsville, TX. Anita was born on December 07, 1937 to Trinidad & Luisa Senteno. Survived by her loving husband Miguel N. Uribe, sons; Miguel S. (Joan) Uribe Jr., David S. (Connie) Uribe, Victor S. (Tracy) Uribe, sister; Amelia (Guadalupe G.) Padron, brother; Gilbert (Frances) Senteno, 7 grandchildren and 8 grandchildren. Preceded by brothers; Genaro Senteno, Arturo Senteno, Alfredo Senteno and Alfonso Senteno. Preceded sisters; Porfiria Barron, Ignacia Olvera, Aurora Castillo, and Antonia Senott. Visitation will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 from 12 pm to 10 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Rose Lawn located at 4464 Old Port Isabel Rd. Brownsville, TX. Mass will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10 am at Our Lady of Good Councel followed by the Internment at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Brownsville Herald on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.