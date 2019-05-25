|
* Anita Senteno Uribe 81, entered into eternal rest on May 22, 2019 in Brownsville, TX. Anita was born on December 07, 1937 to Trinidad & Luisa Senteno. Survived by her loving husband Miguel N. Uribe, sons; Miguel S. (Joan) Uribe Jr., David S. (Connie) Uribe, Victor S. (Tracy) Uribe, sister; Amelia (Guadalupe G.) Padron, brother; Gilbert (Frances) Senteno, 7 grandchildren and 8 grandchildren. Preceded by brothers; Genaro Senteno, Arturo Senteno, Alfredo Senteno and Alfonso Senteno. Preceded sisters; Porfiria Barron, Ignacia Olvera, Aurora Castillo, and Antonia Senott. Visitation will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 from 12 pm to 10 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Rose Lawn located at 4464 Old Port Isabel Rd. Brownsville, TX. Mass will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10 am at Our Lady of Good Councel followed by the Internment at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Brownsville Herald on May 25, 2019