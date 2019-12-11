Home

Duddlesten Funeral Home
604 W Hidalgo Ave
Raymondville, TX 78580
(956) 689-2151
Ann Rebecca (Bevin) Kajs


1949 - 2019
Ann Rebecca (Bevin) Kajs Obituary
Laguna Vista Ann Rebecca Kajs (Bevin) 70, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, after a long struggle with dementia. She was born on October10, 1949, in Champaign, Illinois.

Survivors include her husband, Stan Kajs of Laguna Vista, Texas; daughters, Sara Ann-Marie Kajs of Northern Virginia and Natalie Rebecca Lovejoy of Nashville, Tennessee.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Duddlesten Funeral Home, with a rosary beginning at 7:45 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 464 S. lst St., Raymondville, Texas, with Fr. MacDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Raymondville Memorial Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, Texas.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
