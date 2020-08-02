Houston, Annabelle Orr Kveton , 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in her home at The Brookdale Independent Living Community.



She leaves behind her husband of more than 55 years, Larry Kveton, her sons Kelly Kveton and Kirk Kveton and Kirk's partner, Daniel Irion, in addition to an extraordinary group of lifelong friends and former students.



Born in Weleetka, Oklahoma to James F. and Louise Darr Orr. The family moved to Brownsville, Texas, a place that held a special hold on Annabelle's heart.



Annabelle met Larry in sixth grade and that encounter was the beginning of an exciting and fulfilling life together. Both Ann and Larry attended Brownsville High School and Texas Christian University. At TCU, Annabelle was a beloved member of her sorority, ADPi. Annabelle and Larry graduated in 1964 from TCU. After leaving college, they took their passion for their alma mater (Go Frogs) back to Brownsville where they returned to run the family business, start a family, and raise their children.



Annabelle was an outgoing, gregarious and active member in the community. She continued her relationship with her college sorority and started cultivating old and new friends as an engaged member of the Junior Service League, Brownsville Swim Club and Episcopal Day School. Annabelle supported the cultural heritage of Brownsville through her involvement with the Serape Club. She was in the first graduating class of Leadership Brownsville which continues to thrive over 50 years later. The Methodist church was also a cornerstone of her life in the community.



Annabelle began her career as an educator in the Brownsville school system. She had a profound impact on her students as the sponsor of many groups including the Class sponsorships and The National Honor Society. Her path eventually led to an academic post in San Antonio. Annabelle had a profound effect on countless students through a career that spanned decades. She received her masters degree in education from Texas A&M University and became an involved member in her professional sorority, Delta Kappa Gamma. One of her proudest career achievements was receiving the Leon Jaworski Award for teacher excellence in business law.



Annabelle had an infectious laugh and a warm heart. Her generous spirit has had a lasting impact on her friends and former students. She cherished her loved ones and demonstrated that affection by entertaining with festive gusto. Her love of the beach and travel will be remembered fondly by those who shared those wonderful excursions with her.



Annabelle was proceeded in death by her parents, James and Louise Orr, and her beloved pet, Reba. Reba deserves a special mention. Reba was a special dog and it was often joked that the dog ranked higher than the rest of her family in her esteem.



For the safety and well being of her family, friends and loved ones, a memorial service will be held at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store