* (Tonie) Antoñia Garza 87, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away on July 23, 2020 at Valley Reginal Medical Center. She was born to Santiago Garza and Guadalupe Alegria in Olmito, Texas.



She was proceed in death, by her parents, step-sister Virginia Beltran, four brothers: David, Adan, Santiago Jr., Gaspar Garza, two sons: Abelardo Jr. and Armando Garza, step-son Richardo Garza, step-daughter Linda Garza Limon.



She is survived by two step-sisters: Margeret Martin; West Monroe, Louisiana, Juanita (Jesus); Brownsville. Also survived by her daughters Virginia Garza (John) Ward, Glafira Garza Ramirez from Brownsville, sons Alejandro (Rosie), Juan Antonio, step-sons: Isidoro, Ruben Garza; Brownsville, step-daughter Lydia Garza: Toledo, Ohio, and 20 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.



Tonie as her friends knew her worked at the Singer Company and as a caregiver for many years.



Mama, Nani you are in Our Hearts Forever.



Visitation will be held Sunday, August 02, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7: 00 pm in Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. A Chapel Service will be Monday, August 03, 2020 at 12:00 pm followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to he care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.



