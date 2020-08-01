1/1
Antoñia (Tonie) Garza
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antoñia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
* (Tonie) Antoñia Garza 87, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away on July 23, 2020 at Valley Reginal Medical Center. She was born to Santiago Garza and Guadalupe Alegria in Olmito, Texas.

She was proceed in death, by her parents, step-sister Virginia Beltran, four brothers: David, Adan, Santiago Jr., Gaspar Garza, two sons: Abelardo Jr. and Armando Garza, step-son Richardo Garza, step-daughter Linda Garza Limon.

She is survived by two step-sisters: Margeret Martin; West Monroe, Louisiana, Juanita (Jesus); Brownsville. Also survived by her daughters Virginia Garza (John) Ward, Glafira Garza Ramirez from Brownsville, sons Alejandro (Rosie), Juan Antonio, step-sons: Isidoro, Ruben Garza; Brownsville, step-daughter Lydia Garza: Toledo, Ohio, and 20 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.

Tonie as her friends knew her worked at the Singer Company and as a caregiver for many years.

Mama, Nani you are in Our Hearts Forever.

Visitation will be held Sunday, August 02, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7: 00 pm in Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. A Chapel Service will be Monday, August 03, 2020 at 12:00 pm followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to he care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
Send Flowers
AUG
2
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Service
12:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Burial
Buena Vista Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
9565415400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved