* "Tony" Antonio Beltran 81, Our beloved father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather was called home by the Lord in a peaceful manner surrounded by those he loved on August 16, 2020. His life was well lived, and he was well-loved. Tony, the true definition of a patriarch, lived a life believing hard-work, and a little bit of dirt on the hands meant it was a good day. Tony was a firm man, but an honest and humble man who thought the little things in life can bring happiness to us all.



Tony, born in Brownsville, Texas, is a long time resident who lived a simple life and had two motivating contributors in life, family, and his drive to become a successful businessman. At a young age, Tony, like many, worked the fields up north to help contribute to his family earnings picking an assortment of fruits and vegetables as a migrant worker. Tony knew there was more to life than the typical path in which he was following, though he made many memories, the labor contributed to his hard work made him the man he was to become.



Tony worked extensively in the blistering sun with his father and siblings and pleaded with his father for a new truck. With the help of his father and the extra earnings, he was able to gather, his father bought him his first truck. Tony took it upon himself to gather a group of individuals to take up north, becoming a leadman in migrating work. Over countless years, Tony was able to collect enough to began what he was to become.



The beginning of a new era, Tony had the vision to bring quality plants, trees, and the infamous Christmas trees to the Rio Grande Valley; if you wanted a flocked white Christmas tree standing 15 ft tall, you knew where you could find one, he was the owner of what was known as Tony's Nursery. This successful family business contributed to the city of Brownsville and surrounding areas for nearly 40 years. Known as "Tony" by many, he made countless friends and business acquaintances over the years to make a name for himself. If you visited Tony's Nursery, you were in no doubt in good hands, met with his extensive knowledge of agriculture obtain over the years. Tony would continue his business with the help of his children and grandchildren, passing along what was once taught to him to his family-always educating those around him with the knowledge to become successful gardeners, landscapers, and hobbyists, Tony was forever grateful.



Tony's unlimited donations to the city of Brownsville has helped the city blossom to what it is today. Tony was an educator to many schools who would make their way for their yearly field trips to gain an ounce of knowledge of the importance of agriculture and the significant role it has on our environment.



Tony was forever grateful for his family, business, and the friends he made over the years. If Tony could say one last thing, it would be "Thank you" to all who have visited him over the years and help make his business flourish.



Family was the pivotal essence of Tony. He will rejoin those he loved, his wife, Virginia R Beltran, parents, Manuel Beltran and Juanita Gonzalez; his siblings Baldo Beltran, Florinda Beltran, and Maria Estrada; his son, Manuel Beltran, and his grandson, Manuel Silva Jr.



Those left behind to carry on his memory, his children; Virginia B Silva, and Lettie Silva (Daniel Silva); Daughter in law, Alice Beltran, Siblings, Jose Beltran, Jesus Beltran, Manuel Beltran, Herminia Limon, Eva Salinas, Lile Mercardo, Blanca Garza; Grandchildren, Vanessa Villarreal (Rick Villarreal), Michael A Silva (Aissa Silva), Elizabeth C Silva, Bianca Beltran, Eric A. Silva, Marcus A Silva, and Danielle Silva. Great-grand children, Victoria A Silva, Manuel Silva III, Mia B Villarreal, Lyric Laredo, Violet Jo Silva, Lily V Silva, and Michael O Silva.



