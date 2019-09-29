Home

Antonio Eloy Cruz Jr.


1994 - 2019
Antonio Eloy Cruz Jr. Obituary
Brownsville - Antonio Eloy Cruz Jr. 25, of Brownsville, Texas passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was born on April 17, 1994. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Jose Ranulfo Cruz. Eloy is survived by his parents Eloy Cruz and Amira Salazar; stepmother Christina M. Cruz; siblings Minerva, Christopher, Sandra, Catheryn and Ethan Cruz; maternal grandparents Daniel and Gloria Salazar; paternal grandmother Martina Nevarez Cruz, and numerous aunts and uncles. Visitation will be held today, Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 4 to 9 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Chapel services will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10 AM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow at 11 AM at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Sept. 29, 2019
