Brownsville, Texas Antonio Juan Andrade Sanchez 70, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his beloved wife Elida Barrios de Andrade, and his loving children Elida Alejandra Andrade (Santiago Herrera Jr.), Fatima Andrade Parra (Juan Luis Parra), and Juan Antonio Andrade Jr. (Rosa Yasmin Torres). Also, to treasure many memories are his ten grandchildren ,one great-grandchild and extended family members.
Visitation is today, Sunday December 1,2019 from 10 am to 9 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm in the Chapel of Trevino Funeral Home Southmost. A chapel service is scheduled at 1 pm on Monday, December 2, 2019. Rite of committal will follow at Guillen Community Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevino Funeral Home Southmost, 1955 Southmost Road , Brownsville, Texas 78521 and 956-542-2516.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Dec. 1, 2019