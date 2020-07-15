1/1
Antonio Mares Ortiz
1952 - 2020
* Antonio Mares Ortiz 68, passed away on July 03, 2020 in Amarillo, Texas. He was born in Aguascalientes, Mexico, to Enrique Mares and Raquel Ortiz. Antonio was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a devoted Christian and a hardworking man. His sense of humor, laughter and especially his distinct whistle will be greatly missed.

Antonio is preceded in death by his father Enrique Mares, mother Raquel Ortiz, brother Jesus Mares, brother Francisco Mares, sister Hermelinda Mares, and daughter Andrea Mares. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Maria Mares, son Antonio Mares Rangel, daughter Lucy (Noe) Avilez, son Jose A. (Susma) Castillo, daughter Aracely (Juan) Garza, daughter Ancelin (Jose) Aguillon, son Antonio Mares Jr., daughter Arilene (Cesar) Gonzalez, son Alejandro (Lorena) Mares, and 16 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Thursday July 16, 2020 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm with a prayer service at 2:00 pm followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
9565415400
