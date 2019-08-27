Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
(956) 350-8485
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio Medina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio R. Medina


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonio R. Medina Obituary
Brownsville - Antonio R. Medina 87, died at his home surrounded by his loved ones and his loving wife of 63 years Maria V. Medina. He served in the military during Korean War where he served in the Army's Signal Corps. When he returned from the military, he worked for Dubose Marine Radios for 35 years. He was a loving brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great great grandfather. He is survived by his children Norma (Carlos) Galindo, Mario (Diana) medina, Patty (Glenn) Simpson, Diana (Luis) Salinas, Gloria (Manuel) Barrera, Veronica Saenz, Alysha Saenz, and Isaac Saenz; 17 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held today, August 27, 2019 from 1 to 9 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & crematory. Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 2 PM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church with burial to follow at Buena Vista Burial Park. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now