Port Isabel, Texas- Antonio "La Fausta" Z. Gonzalez ,90, of Port Isabel, Texas, passed away at home on Friday, May 10, 2019.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Casilda L. Gonzalez; his daughter Evangelina Gonzalez; his parents: Faustino Gonzalez, Sr. and Estella Z. Gonzalez; four brothers: Sabas Gonzalez, Faustino Gonzalez, Jr., David Gonzalez, Sr., and Juan Gonzalez, Sr.; and one sister, Oralia Silguero.



Antonio is survived by four sons: Jose Andres "Andy" (Rose) Gonzalez, Antonio "Pichie" (Maria Elena) Gonzalez, Jr., Alejandro "Alex" (Monda) Gonzalez, and Arturo "Tutu" (Nancy) Gonzalez; two daughters: Mavelia (Fidel) Calvillo and Mary Jane (Jesus) Tapia; and one brother, Alfonso Gonzalez, Sr. Also surviving Antonio are 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a holy rosary at 7:00 pm., at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church located on 705 South Longoria Street in Port Isabel, Texas.



A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church with cremation to follow.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Antonio Z. Gonzalez to: Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 705 South Longoria Street, Port Isabel, Texas 78578.



You may sign the online guestbook, light a remembrance candle, or send words of comfort to the family of Antonio Z. Gonzalez at: www.thomaegarza.com.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331. Published in Brownsville Herald on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary