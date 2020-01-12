|
* Apolinaria Garza 88, entered into eternal rest on January 10, 2020 in Brownsville, Texas. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ernesto Garza, her older sister, Leonor Cavazos, and two younger siblings. Juan Gonzalez and Delia Borjas.
She is survived by her 9 children and their spouses: Alberto and Maria de Angel Garza, Ernesto and Elisa Garza, Antonia and Rene Gomez, Janie and Roberto Rodriguez, Elisa Rosales, Carlos and Jackie Garza, Virginia and Conrado Saldivar, Irma and Reynaldo Amaro, and Jose Luis and Yoli Garza. She is also survived by her 22 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Apolinaria loved being surrounded by loved ones. She loved getting dressed up, accessorizing, and was known to be glamourous. She enjoyed family gatherings including music, playing lotteria, and a good meal. She was a wonderful and loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all her loving family.
Visitation will begin Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm with a rosary at 6:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Mass on Monday January 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Christ the King Catholic Church followed by a committal service to Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX.956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jan. 12, 2020