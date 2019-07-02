|
|
* Arcelia Loredo 55, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas. Arcelia is preceded in death by her parents TR Medina and Celia P. Medina, and her sister Maria Josefina (Josie) Castro. Left to cherish her memory is her husband Moises Loredo, her two children: Moises Loredo and Ester Loredo, brother Arturo Medina and her sisters: Cande Medina, Maria French, and Norma Eddins. Along with nephews: Omar, Art, Jackie, Mandie, and Abrie Medina, Ray, and Becky Castro, Anthony, and Alicia Eddins Rest in peace. Visitation will begin Tuesday, July 02, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 12:00 am with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Mass on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm at ST. Mary's Catholic Church followed by a committal service to Buena Vista Burial Park.
Funeraria Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on July 2, 2019