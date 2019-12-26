|
* Argelia Canales de Gloria Nasser 68, came to the glory of God held by the hand of her beloved husband, Miguel Nasser, along with her father Febronio Canales, her mother Stefana Garcia, her brothers: Osiel, Gilberto, Servando, Mario, Americo, and sister Marisela Canales
She will be deeply missed by her beloved son Charles and daughters: Faride, Lizette, and Jennifer Nasser, grandchildren: George Rodriguez, Leonardo Rodriguez, Charles Nasser, Sebastian Gonzalez, Chelsa, Chapa, Audrey Nasser, Chloe, Chapa, Regina Nasser, Kimberly Rodriguez, and Katie Rodriguez, brother Jose Luis, sisters: Enedelia, Blanca Canales and sons-in-law Donald Chapa and Jorge Rodriguez.
Serving as Pallbearers are Jose Luis Canales, Ricardo Rodriguez, Jose Soto, and Michael Gonzalez. Honorary Pallbearers are Charles Nasser, Donald Chapa, Jorge Rodriguez, and Christopher Gonzalez.
The Nasser, Chapa, Rodriguez, and Gonzalez families want to invite you to the visitation on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 12:00 am with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Mass on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Luke's Catholic Church followed by a committal service to Buena Vista Burial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, Tx 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Dec. 26, 2019