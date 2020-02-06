Home

Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic church
520 Hiawatha St.
Aristeo Hinojosa


1935 - 2020
Aristeo Hinojosa Obituary
Corpus Christi Aristeo Hinojosa With heavy hearts, the family of Aristeo Hinojosa announce that he peacefully passed away surrounded by family after long illness on February 3, 2020.

He is survived by wife: Dolores; one son: Ray Hinojosa; and daughters: Estella Hill (Doug) and Isabel Hinojosa; grandchildren: Marissa, Gabriel, Jerry, Brianna, Ryan, Sara and Desi and one great-grandson: Tannon.

Aristeo also leaves behind his brother Armando Hinojosa (Blanca) and sisters in law: Alma Rosa Hinojosa and Angelina Hinojosa; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Special thanks to the staff at Well-Med medical center with special thanks to Benito Zuniga, Fresenius Dialysis with special thanks to Priscilla, as well as Mr. Valdez, Susie, and Medina Family, long time neighbors and friends, for their assistance and care.

Public visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Guardian funeral home chapel 'A' with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic church, 520 Hiawatha St. Burial will follow in Rose Hill cemetery
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 6, 2020
