Brownsville - Arless Irene Earle (Lingerselt) 97, was born on August 21, 1921 in rural Kansas to Frank and Della Edgmon Lingerfelt. She became Mrs. Darwin Earle on her 17th birthday in a simple wedding at her home with friends and family members in attendance. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Darwin Earle and by her son Frank Earle and her daughter Ruth Hunter. She is survived by her sons Wayne and Lloyd Earle as well as 9 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren and friends. Her family would like to thank the staff at Spanish Meadows as well as Dr. Francis Gumbel and his staff for their compassionate care. A memorial service is planned for 1:30 pm on March 16th at First United Methodist Church in Brownsville, TX with reverends Phillip Hoeflinger and Jacob Hunter officiating.