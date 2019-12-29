|
|
Brownsville - Armando Alvear 53, of Brownsville, went to be with the Lord on December 23, 2019 at his residence. Armando was a loving husband and father and wonderful and caring person all around. He was a hard worker and lived a blessed life. He was the owner of Alvear Construction Inc. for 20 years. He was an avid traveler and had an interest in sport cars. Armando had a giving heart and never hesitated to help anyone in need. Being a friendly person he'd make friends wherever he'd go. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Armando is preceded in death by his grandparents Jose Maria and Concepsion R. Alvear, Rumaldo Sr. and Maria G. Moreno.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Elizabeth, for over 31 years, two sons, Armando Jr. (Erika) and Eddie Alvear. They were his pride and joy. He is also survived by his parents, Jose F. and Ernestina Alvear, whom he'd visit or call daily, brother Jose F. Alvear Jr. (Aracelia), and sisters Connie Alvear and Aide (Mario) Gonzalez, several nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and grand nephews, all whom he loved very much. Also his fur babies Timmy and Koda.
Pallbearers will be Armando Alvear Jr., Eddie Alvear, Joe Alvear III, Rafael Hernandez, Adolfo Salinas, Santiago Suarez, Rogelio De Los Santos Jr. and Freddy Martinez. Honorary pallbearer will be Jose F. Alvear Jr.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 1 to 9 PM with a prayer service at 6 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. A chapel service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 9 AM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow at Buena Vista Burial Park. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Dec. 29, 2019