Harlingen Arnoldo Enrique Kike Loya 53, of Brownsville, Tx, a devoted husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, and friend, entered into eternal rest April 16, 2019, at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, Tx surrounded by his loving family.



He was born in Brownsville, Tx on January 27, 1966. He is preceded in death by his father Telesforo Loya, mother Blanca T. Loya and brothers Ruben and Ismael Loya.



Left to cherish his memory are his wonderful and loving wife of 30 years, Marisol R. Loya and his daughter Alondra Loya who was his pride and joy.



Enrique, who was an avid angler and animal lover, enjoyed grilling and fish frying, watching sports, outings with friends and family, but mostly loved watching Alondra compete in gymnastics, beauty pageants, and any activity she was involved in. He will be greatly missed by his wife, daughter, and all his loving family.



Visitation is scheduled at Sunset Funeral Home, 657 Springmart Blvd, Brownsville, Tx. Sunday, April 21 from 3:00-7:00 pm and Monday, April 22, from 1:00-9:00 pm with a rosary service at 7:00 pm. Per Enrique's request, pallbearers will be his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law; Patricia, Maribel, Laura, Veronica, Americo, Jessica, and Janette.



A mass will be held April 23 at 10:00 am, at Saint Thomas Catholic Mission Church, 155 E Jefferson St, Brownsville, Tx 78520. Burial will take place at Buena Vista Burial Park, 5 McDavitt Blvd, Brownsville, Tx.



After burial services, an appreciation reception will take place at Parish Hall at Saint Thomas Catholic Mission Church.