Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
(956) 350-8485
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Thomas Catholic Mission Church
155 E Jefferson St
Brownsville, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arnoldo Loya
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnoldo Enrique "Kike" Loya


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arnoldo Enrique "Kike" Loya Obituary
Harlingen Arnoldo Enrique Kike Loya 53, of Brownsville, Tx, a devoted husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, and friend, entered into eternal rest April 16, 2019, at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, Tx surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Brownsville, Tx on January 27, 1966. He is preceded in death by his father Telesforo Loya, mother Blanca T. Loya and brothers Ruben and Ismael Loya.

Left to cherish his memory are his wonderful and loving wife of 30 years, Marisol R. Loya and his daughter Alondra Loya who was his pride and joy.

Enrique, who was an avid angler and animal lover, enjoyed grilling and fish frying, watching sports, outings with friends and family, but mostly loved watching Alondra compete in gymnastics, beauty pageants, and any activity she was involved in. He will be greatly missed by his wife, daughter, and all his loving family.

Visitation is scheduled at Sunset Funeral Home, 657 Springmart Blvd, Brownsville, Tx. Sunday, April 21 from 3:00-7:00 pm and Monday, April 22, from 1:00-9:00 pm with a rosary service at 7:00 pm. Per Enrique's request, pallbearers will be his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law; Patricia, Maribel, Laura, Veronica, Americo, Jessica, and Janette.

A mass will be held April 23 at 10:00 am, at Saint Thomas Catholic Mission Church, 155 E Jefferson St, Brownsville, Tx 78520. Burial will take place at Buena Vista Burial Park, 5 McDavitt Blvd, Brownsville, Tx.

After burial services, an appreciation reception will take place at Parish Hall at Saint Thomas Catholic Mission Church.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now