San Benito Arnoldo Farias, Sr. 87, Arnoldo Farias, Sr. 87 passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. Arnoldo was born in San Benito on February 19, 1933 to Dionicio & Lydia Longoria Farias.
Arnoldo was of the Catholic Faith and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He received his Bachelors Degree in Education from Pan American University in Edinburg and his Masters Degree in Education from A&I University in Kingsville, Texas. He retired after 54 years of teaching for the San Benito CISD and the Brownsville ISD.
Arnoldo is preceded in death by his wife Holda Corina Leal Farias, Dionicio and Lydia Farias (parents), his siblings Guilevaldo Farias, Arminda F. Mancillas, Dora E. Farias, Emma Farias, and nephew Jose A. Farias
Left to treasure his memory are his children Anna Marivel Farias, Arnoldo (Herlinda) Farias, Jr., and Holda Minerva (Eduardo) Saldana; grandchildren, Gerardo A Farias, Eduardo A. Saldana, Rafael A. Farias, Cristian D. Saldana and Ariel F. Saldana. His siblings Hilda F. (Daniel) Chapa, Viola F. (Mauro) Martinez, Maria Elena F. (Alfonso) Perez, Jose Farias, and Dionicio (Karen) Farias, Jr.
The Farias family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. The Rosary will be lived streamed as well at https://www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com/tributes/Arnoldo-FariasSr. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church. Burial with full Military Honors will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Honor to serve as pallbearers are Arnoldo Farias, Jr., Gerardo A. Farias, Eduardo O. Saldana, Rafael A. Farias, Dionicio Farias, Jr., David M. Farias, and Jose Farias. Honorary pallbearers will be Ariel F. Saldana, Cristian D. Saldana, Eduardo A. Saldana.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
For guest and staff member safety, everyone is required to wear a facial covering while inside the funeral home.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.