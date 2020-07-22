Los Fresnos- Laureles, Tx Arnoldo Fernandez 83, Arnoldo Fernandez, 83, of Los Fresnos, Texas. He passed away peacefully at his home in Laureles on Wednesday July 15,2020. Arnoldo was born March 8, 1937.



Arnoldo was known by his close friends as Palio. He loved to socialize and reminisce about the old days. He worked as a Shrimper up until his retirement. He loved music and in his younger years enjoyed playing he accordion and singing. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed running his greyhounds. He was so proud of his farm and his farm animals. One could always find him working on his yard.



He was a father figure to his numerous nephews and nieces, and he loved them all dearly. He especially loved his grandchildren and they adored him in return. He had a special name for every one of his kids, grand kids, nephews, and nieces. He was an amazing storyteller. He had an infectious



laugh and loved to joke with people. He will dearly be missed by his family and his friends.



He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Apolinar Gonzalez Fernandez, two sons, Saul Armando Fernandez and Abel Jaime Fernandez, his parents Miguel Fernandez and Julia Sanchez Fernandez, siblings, Miguel Fernandez, Erasmo Fernandez, Ubaldo Fernandez (Juana+), Ovidio Fernandez (Blanca) Francisca Villanueva (Armando+) and Sister in Law Maria Gonzalez.



He is survived by his three children Mike Fernandez (Victoria) of Los Fresnos, Sylvia Lynn Adrian (John) of Kingsville, TX, Daniel Fernandez (Alejandra) of Los Fresnos, a brother Albino of Brownsville and a niece/daughter Myrna Fernandez Lynch (Bruchell) of Michigan. His grandchildren, Mike Fernandez Jr. (Lana), Ozzie Fernandez, Xenia Adrian (Mauricio), Johnny Adrian Jr., Isaac Adrian, Mia Adrian, Danny Fernandez II, Jacob Fernandez, Nadine Pedraza (Rudy), Maximus Fernandez, Abel Jaime Rosales. Great grandchildren Alissandra Benavides, Emilia Rose Benavides, Jax Adrian and Arabella. Brothers in law Baldemar Gonzalez (Beatriz), Ramon Gonzalez, and Sisters in Law Rosa Cantu (Pablo), Minerva Lopez and numerous nephews and nieces.



Honored to serve as Pall Bearer are Mike Fernandez Jr., Ozzie Fernandez, Jacob Fernandez, Johnny Adrian Jr., Isaac Adrian, Mauricio Benavides.



