Brownsville - Arnoldo Garza 81, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his father Gualberto Garza Sr., mother Rosalia Gutierrez, son Albert Garza, brother Gualberto Garza Jr., and Andres Garza. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Raquel Garza, sisters Aurora (Billy) McLaughlin, Diana Roussett, Delia (Gil) Sanchez, Dorina Hinojosa, Sandra (Ramiro) Garza, Gina Paz, and Janette (Fred) Lindner, brothers Armando Garza, Alfonso (Berta) Garza, Antonio (Teresa) Garza and Alfredo (Linda) Garza, children Dora McGilvray, Arnoldo Garza Jr., Aracely Kaplan, David Garza and Lucy Jo Garza, 20 grandchildren and numerous relatives. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory & Flower Shop. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.