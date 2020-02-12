|
Brownsville, TX. - Arnoldo Torres , longtime resident of Brownsville, Texas, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, the 10th of February 2020, surrounded by his family, at the age of eighty-six.
Arnoldo was born on January 26, 1934 in Brownsville, Texas and was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was a longtime employee of Swift Train of Harlingen, Texas before opening his own business, Mill Direct.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eliseo and Concepcion Torres; his sister, Irma Martinez; his brothers, Eliseo Torres and Ernesto Torres; and by his grandson, Satesh Wadhwani.
Left behind to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Juanita Torres; their children Irma (Henry) Riojas, Selma (Sunil) Wadhwani, Melissa (Carlos) Torres, Arnold (Patricia) Torres, and Joe Edward (Vanessa) Torres; grandchildren Rachel Riojas, Ashley Miles, Tiffany Miles, Sarina (Chris) Manahan, Sameer Wadhwani, Sabreena Wadhwani, Arnold Isaiah Torres, Mason Miles, Amanda Torres, Alexa Torres, Dominic Torres, Andrew Torres, Isabella Torres, and Cruz Torres; and by four great-grandchildren and his brother, David Martinez.
Visiting hours will be held today, Wednesday, the 12th of February 2020 between the hours of twelve o'clock in the afternoon and nine o'clock at night, with a recitation of the holy rosary to be held at seven o'clock this evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at two o'clock in the afternoon tomorrow, Thursday, the 13th of February 2020 at the historic Immaculate Conception Cathedral at 1218 E. Jefferson Street, Brownsville, Texas 78520. Committal services will immediately follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens, 4464 Old Port Isabel Road, Brownsville, Texas 78526. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the American Legion Post #43.
Memories of Arnoldo may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.
Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 12, 2020